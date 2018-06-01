Police concerned about welfare of boy

Police say they are concerned about the welfare of 14-year-old Dawoud Srour (pictured).

He was last seen walking west along Larapinta Drive near the Desert Park around 9:55am today.

Police say they are keen to talk to the driver and passenger of a white vehicle with a bulbar and black lettering possibly starting with “M” on the side which they believe drove past, conducted a U-turn and headed west on Larapinta Drive.

The boy is of Middle Eastern in appearance, of a solid build and believed to be wearing a blue shirt and carrying a grey backpack.

Information can be given on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

– Police report.

UPDATE 1.44pm: The boy has been found safe a little while ago.