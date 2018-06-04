Harts Range to Stuart Highway to be “all bitumen”

Nearly 20 kilometres of the Plenty Highway, which is part of the 2,800-kilometre Outback Way, is going to be sealed at a cost of $20m to the Federal Government, according to Senator Nigel Scullion.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matthew Canavan says this is part of the Australian Government’s $170m commitment to the Outback Way.

NT Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison says the section would be constructed to a two-lane sealed standard, providing “a fully sealed connection between the community at Harts Range to the Stuart Highway”.

The contract for construction of the first package of works has been awarded to Exact Contracting Pty Ltd for $12.6m.

The full project will be funded on an 80:20 basis with the Australian Government contributing up to $20m and the Northern Territory Government contributing up to $5m, says Ms Manison.