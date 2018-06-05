Fewer pokies, help for gambling addicts

The government is lowering of the cap on community gaming machines in the Territory from 1852 to 1734, according to Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Natasha Fyles (pictured).

She says a multi-venue self-exclusion system will soon be rolled out.

“Gambling amelioration” grants totalling $7.6m over five years will include $3.4m for Amity Community Services and their gambling harm minimisation and education programs, and $3.5m for Somerville Community Services and their financial counselling and gambling related issues programs.

There will be three years of funding to Holyoake in Alice Springs for their project which provides support to children impacted by gambling.

“The chaotic former CLP Government failed to deliver a gambling prevalence survey and then, without consultation, dramatically increased the number of gaming machines in our community venues,” says Ms Fyles.

“It was an important election commitment by the Territory Labor Government to restore the cap on community gaming machines. When we came to Government, we delivered this immediately – and today we are taking the opportunity to lower the cap.”

There will also be a multi-venue self-exclusion system and capacity for counselling providers to “input patrons they are supporting to self-exclude, thereby not requiring the patron to attend the venue; facilitate referrals to counselling providers; record when a patron attempts to breach their self-exclusion, and prompt contact with the counselling provider; and multi-lingual support information including a range of Aboriginal languages,” says a media release.

Pubs and clubs are now able to consider the use of cards or ticket-in-ticket-out systems.