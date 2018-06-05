Solar battery for Alice, more hybrid systems out bush

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Territory Generation will today – World Environment Day – be running tours of the newly installed five megawatt battery energy storage system in Alice Springs, one of the largest grid connected facilities in the southern hemisphere.

RePower Alice Springs and the Arid Lands Environment Centre (ALEC) are participating in this Inspiring Australia event, says ALEC: “Whilst the battery is still in its testing phase, residents will get a sneak-peak of the technology.

“Engineers will explain how the battery works and what role it will play in managing Alice Springs’s future energy mix as we transition towards a renewable energy future.”

The system will be used to improve power generation reliability for the region, by assisting in smoothing the output of the town’s installed solar power during cloud cover events.

Meanwhile, construction is beginning on the second phase of the Northern Territory’s largest solar project.

The Solar Energy Transformation Program’s (SETuP) tranche two contract has been awarded to Darwin-based construction company, Territoria Civil.

On completion in November the program will provide 10 megawatts of solar photovoltaic power into the energy mix of 28 communities across the NT.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) is providing $31.5 million towards the total $59 million project, which is jointly funded through the NT Government and managed by Power and Water Corporation.

Last year, Territoria Civil built and integrated 3.325 MW of solar PV into diesel power systems in the first 10 remote Aboriginal communities, including Arlparra, Kintore, Nyirripi (Waite Creek), Kaltukatjara (Docker River), Mt Liebig, Areyonga, Yuendumu, Maningrida, Ramingining and Lajamanu.

Tranche Two will include Finke, Harts Range and Maryvale.

Power and Water Chief Executive Michael Thomson says: “Reducing our reliance on diesel fuel in remote locations makes economic and environmental sense.

“As these hybrid systems combine existing Power and Water assets with clean technologies, we are able to ensure service remains consistent while making a 15% saving on diesel fuel.”