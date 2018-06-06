Three men escape from gaol

Police are searching for three men who escaped from the Alice Springs Correctional Facility overnight.

Acting Superintendent Pauline Vicary says the they left the low-level security facility sometime between 8.30pm yesterday and 6am today.

“We are searching for Randall Dixon, Manfred Connelly and Herbert Young,” she says.

“The men (pictured) are of Aboriginal appearance and were last seen wearing yellow and green t-shirts and jumpers and tan cargo pants and navy blue sneakers or black boots.

“Police are patrolling locations the escapees are linked to. This is timely reminder to ensure your home and vehicles are secured and to put your valuable items out of sight.

“Travellers or motorists who may see the men are urged to contact police on 131 444 or 1800 333 000 and report their location and not provide any transport.”

– Police media release.

UPDATE 12.50pm: Randall Dixon and Herbert Young have been arrested. Only Manfred Connelly (left photo) is still at large.