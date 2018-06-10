Price may not make the double Finke crown

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Toby Price was more than four minutes ahead of Alice Springs rider David Walsh into Finke today but he was three minutes behind Shannon and Ian Rentsch on four wheels in his amazing quest to become the King of the Desert in both categories.

Disregarding mechanical failures, three minutes is an eternity in The Finke, so Price isn’t going to make it.

But his sporting achievement is astonishing even if he comes second in the cars and buggies category tomorrow, and wins the bikes.

Here are the top five in bikes: Price, Gold Coast; David Walsh, Alice Springs; Callum Norton, Vic; Jack Simpson, Vic; Kent Collins, SA.

The next Alice rider finishing at Finke today was Jerakye Andrews in 11th place.

In the cars: The Rentsches first; Price and Jason Duncan second; followed by David Fellows, Gregory Rhodes and Mark Bergamin. Fourth were Greg Gartner, Jamie Jennings and Mark Hannaford; followed by Jack Rhodes and David Pullino.

PHOTOS: The Rentsches on four wheels; Price on two – during the prologues. Photos courtesy Tatts Finke Desert Race / Samantha McLaughlin.