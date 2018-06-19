Gallery: Gunner sticks with ANZAC Oval

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Chief Minister Michael Gunner this morning has made it clear again that he is not contemplating any location for the National Indigenous Art Gallery other than ANZC Oval.

Are you funding the art gallery only if it takes place on ANZAC Oval?

This was the question the Alice Springs News Online put to Mr Gunner at the Developing Northern Australian convention in Alice Springs.

“The money is for a gallery in Alice Springs. Our preferred location is ANZAC Oval and that’s the conversation we are still having,” Mr Gunner replied.

NEWS: Is the condition for it to go ahead that it is built on ANZAC Oval or can it be somewhere else?

GUNNER: Every consultation we have done shows the CBD location is the preferred location, and that’s the only location that offers a sense of place and has the space to be able to do it.

NEWS: Is that the only place where you would fund it?

GUNNER: That’s where all the consultation shows is the best place for it.

This negates what the government’s steering committee has recommended – the Desert Park.

And it is even in conflict with Mr Gunner’s previous statement in the Legislative Assembly: “We have gone through two consultation processes—one through the steering committee which put up two sites that were deemed suitable or appropriate for this development—one was outside the CBD proper, out at the Desert Park, and one was in the CBD and that is at the bottom of Anzac Hill.”

This itself was a misrepresentation of the steering committee’s process, as reported here.

Mr Gunner made no mention of the current public consultations conducted by MLA for Braitling Dale Wakefield, a process which isn’t helping the ongoing confusion in this project.