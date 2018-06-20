Indigenous gallery location done and dusted, says Lambley

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Independent MLA for Araluen Robyn Lambley (pictured) did not ask Arts Minister Lauren Moss at yesterday’s Estimates hearing: Will the government fund the Indigenous art gallery only if it is built on Anzac Oval?

When asked for comment by the Alice Springs News Online she said: “I think they [the government] have made up their minds in October last year. They have said it dozens of times in public. A final decision will be made and it will be Anzac Oval.”

Has she talked to the Town Council, which is against that location for the gallery by a seven to two vote, and which owns the site?

She has not specifically discussed this with the local government, but she said, “I think the council is softening.”

Ms Lambley said she did not have time during the hearing on the subject of the gallery, which took about 30 minutes, to ask a question specifically about the location.

We put to her that it would have taken only a few seconds to get the “yes” or “no” reply onto the Parliamentary record.

She said it was more important to explore additional funding opportunities in addition to the $50m pledged by the government: “I did not want to waste my time.”

The only question Ms Lambley asked about the location was: “A final area I wanted to ask you about were the recommendations from the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Museum report that was provided by the steering scoping committee.

“I do not remember you ever stating publicly which recommendations you intend to implement and which recommendations you do not.

“Clearly you have decided not to go with No 9, which is a recommendation about the site [Desert Park]. Are there other recommendations that you will not be implementing?”

Ms Moss replied: “We are working through the recommendations. There are a number of recommendations and they speak to different components of the project and they also speak to different times within the projects as well. We will be responding to the recommendations.”