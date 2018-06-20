Northern development is getting cracking – slowly

IMAGES from the websites of the the Humpty Doo barramundi farm, above, and the marine support base at Onslow in WA, below.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

When Northern Development, which spans the Top End of the nation, turned three years old with a convention in Alice Springs this week, it had a lot of ideas and enthusiasm but not a great deal of achievement on the ground.

Its massive $5b bucket of loan money is still 99.52% full: The only two projects approved so far are a marine support base at Onslow in WA ($16.8m) and the Humpty Doo barramundi farm ($7.2m).

But Mark Coffey, an ex-police officer in Alice Springs who now heads up the Australian Government’s Office of Northern Australia, says since the White Paper was released in 2015, governments have made 51 commitments, including the $5b loan facility managed by the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF).

Its loans need to be paid back so the recipients need to turn a dollar. NAIF’s lending, at conditions more favourable than available from the conventional lenders, is one arm of Northern Development. A Commonwealth grant program is the other. These don’t have to be repaid and range from roads to water feasibility studies. A $176m grant for a dam in Rockhampton is an example.

“If the Northern Territory government also wanted a dam they could also apply,” says Mr Coffey.

That could come in handy if the NT government and the Alice Springs Town Council ever get around to making a decision on flood mitigation in Alice Springs.

To get to where Northern Development is now, legislation had to be enacted which took 12 months, says Mr Coffey.

Then a board had to be put together, made up of experts in infrastructure to assess applications for loans.

There are 20 projects now in the “due diligence” phase. They are confidential so as not to disclose information that may harm the applicants.

Says Mr Coffey: “We expect bigger projects to be announced soon.”