Jack Frost great beanie salesman

By ERWIN CHLANDA

With 7000 beanies up for sale, 4000 people through the gate already since last night’s opening, and the weather pretty cold, this year’s festival of the warm and quirky headwear looks set to break last year’s sale gross of $178,000.

And festival director Phil Walcott (pictured) says: “We captured some really good feedback from surveys.”

Last year the beanies sold for between $15 and $2000 on one side of Araluen.

On the other the artistic side of beanie making is again celebrated, in the art gallery.

One exhibitor, Kristian Malinski (below) is proving that blokes can make beanies, too: His masterpiece, inspired by the star sign Aquarius, was snapped up by a buyer this morning.

Meanwhile three of these four Mini Binie makers (from left, Katharine Jordan, Shirley Yates, Helen Hunter and Kirsten Yates) are from Melbourne and Kingscliff NSW (Ms Hunter).