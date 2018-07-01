Farm area needs better broadband: Paech

By ERWIN CHLANDA

NBN should set up a wireless node that would give better internet service to people in the farm area south of The Gap, according to Chansey Paech, MLA for Namatjira.

He says the area is currently served by individual satellite dishes (pictured) linking to the Sky Muster satellite service “which is often slow, expensive and unreliable.

“I am lobbying Federal Minister for Regional Communications, Senator Bridget McKenzie for improved services for people living and working south of Heavitree Gap.

“An NBN fixed wireless connection would result in improved access, faster download speeds and better pricing.”

He says he is facilitating a petition “to support our friends, family and businesses south of the Gap”.

Mr Paech (pictured) says the wireless connection, if placed on top of the range near the radio towers, would beam also into the main town area.

He says most people in town camps, for example, are not served by fibre-to-the-node facilities which provide NBN services north of The Gap.

The Alice Springs News Online is inviting comment from NBN.