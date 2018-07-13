Pitchi Ritchi: Nobody home

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – I’ve noticed that Pitchi Richi still hasn’t been able to get off the ground as a tourist site. How disappointing.

Alice Springs really does need an extra attraction, and this is it.

When I first saw it in the 1970s (I was 16) it was a very plain site to look at but that’s what I liked about it – no frills.

The sculptures speak for themselves and you really don’t have to add anything extra. When your think about it, that plain attraction has stayed in my heart and mind for 44 years so it’s already succeeded as more than a tourist attraction.

If you did want that extra, how about adding Aboriginal food plants and medicinal plants with explanations on how they work.

It definitely isn’t needed but a relaxing cuppa and cake or biscuit is all you need to provide. Simple and relaxing. It depicts what the outback and William Ricketts are all about.

Many years after I visited the Alice Springs sanctuary I heard about the Dandenong sanctuary and I truthfully felt it could not be as good as the centre’s sculptures because they seemed to emerge from the desert itself.

When I went to the Dandenongs I was amazed that Ricketts had achieved the same effect there, it was equally as spiritual.

Can you imagine how financially beneficial it would be for the two Pitchi Richi Sanctuaries to promote each other.

Lee Kidman

[ED – We tried to find a contact person for the sanctuary so that members of Ms Kidman’s family, who were visiting Alice Springs, could gain access but neither the Town Council nor Tourism Central Australia could help.]