Red Dirt Poetry Festival turns international

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The third biennial Red Dirt Poetry Festival from August 2 to 5 will feature poets from across Australia, locally, New Zealand and America with readings, a hip hop night, workshops, a documentary, visual installation and public installation works.

This year the festival also hosts the Alice Springs poetry slam heat for the Australian Poetry Slam, in which the winner will head to Sydney to compete in the national finals.

Included in the festival lineup are Dallas Woods, Omar Musa, Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa, Jesswar, Hannah Bronte, Bill Moran (US), Ellen Van Neerven and Michael Moore (NZ).

Programs will be available from mid-July at many cafes around town.

Festival Director Laurie May (pictured)

0404 623 252 or thedirtywordasp@gmail.com