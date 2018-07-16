Two escape from youth detention centre

Two youths have escaped from the Youth Detention Centre in Alice Springs overnight.

It is believed Arnold Walker, 17 (left) and Tony Gibson, 13 (right) escaped around 11pm. Both are of Aboriginal appearance.

Gibson is of slight build and has short dark hair. Walker is of slim build and has curly black hair.

Both were last seen wearing grey long sleeved jumpers, dark blue shorts and blue Velcro runners.

Police hold concerns for their welfare and urge them to hand themselves into police.

Anyone who knows of their current whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

– Police media release.

UPDATE 11.50am

Territory Families says it is believed the young people escaped through the ceiling, and no youth justice officers were injured during the escape.

UPDATE 4.30pm

Police have arrested Walker at a house in the northern part of town this afternoon.

Gibson remains at large and is now believed to be wearing a black hooded jumper and black coloured pants.

Police hold concerns for his welfare and urge him to hand himself into police.