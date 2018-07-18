Lhere Artepe director on aggravated assault charge

Shane Lindner (pictured), a director of the Alice Springs native title organisation Lhere Artepe, appeared on a charge of aggravated assault in the local court this morning.

 

On the way out of the building he assaulted the editor of the Alice Springs News Online, Erwin Chlanda.

 

Mr Lindner’s case was adjourned to August 16 for a directions hearing. He entered no plea.

 

No evidence was given. Russell Goldflam, as the duty solicitor, appeared for him.

 

The assault on Mr Chlanda took place when he photographed Mr Lindner leaving the courthouse (see video).

 

Mr Lindner pushed the camera into Mr Chlanda’s face. He was not injured.

 

A security guard witnessed the assault. He said there is a CCTV camera outside the court which would have captured the event.

 

Posted: July 18, 2018 at 12:48 pmPost a comment

2 Comments (starting with the most recent)

NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
  1. Scotty
    Posted July 18, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Just another Aboriginal offender (thought to be important by title) committing a crime in Alice Springs.
    I hope Erwin is pressing charges, no offender deserves to be given a free ride. Should be remanded as Greg Latency points out.
    Now if you think I’m a racist, I’m not. Look at the incarceration rate of Aboriginals in Alice Springs. Now there are those who stupidly suggest more Aboriginals are in prison because the system is racist. Well that is just dumb.
    If Aboriginals stop committing crimes they would not be in gaol.
    [ED – I am not pressing charges. Erwin Chlanda.]

  2. Greg Latency
    Posted July 18, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Not very bright if he doesn’t know what you are doing.
    Not very bright to re-offend outside the courthouse where anyone with a smidgen of grey matter knows there is surveillance.
    Why is someone charged with aggravated assault allowed to walk the streets?

