Lhere Artepe director on aggravated assault charge

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Shane Lindner (pictured), a director of the Alice Springs native title organisation Lhere Artepe, appeared on a charge of aggravated assault in the local court this morning.

On the way out of the building he assaulted the editor of the Alice Springs News Online, Erwin Chlanda.

Mr Lindner’s case was adjourned to August 16 for a directions hearing. He entered no plea.

No evidence was given. Russell Goldflam, as the duty solicitor, appeared for him.

The assault on Mr Chlanda took place when he photographed Mr Lindner leaving the courthouse (see video).

Mr Lindner pushed the camera into Mr Chlanda’s face. He was not injured.

A security guard witnessed the assault. He said there is a CCTV camera outside the court which would have captured the event.

