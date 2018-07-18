Yet another escape from youth detention centre

There has been yet another escape from the Youth Detention Centre in Alice Springs.

Last night 16-year-old Denzel Limbiari (pictured) escaped from the facility at around 6:30pm.

A search of the surrounding area was conducted, however the youth remains outstanding, police say.

Limbiari is of Aboriginal in appearance with a skinny athletic build, 178cm tall and was last seen wearing a black singlet, black shorts and blue Velcro runners.

Police say they hold concerns for the youth’s wellbeing and urge him to hand himself in.

Anyone who knows of the Denzel’s whereabouts or has information that could assist Police with their enquiries to locate him, is urged to call 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, police say.

Residents are reminded to ensure they have secured their vehicles and property to prevent opportunistic offending.