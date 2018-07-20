What is the police policy on pursuits?

The Alice Springs News Online has asked the NT Police for details of its policy on pursuits of vehicles driven by suspected offenders.

This followed an experience yesterday afternoon by the newspaper’s editor, Erwin Chlanda.

He gave the following account to the police media unit: “I rode my bike on the South Stuart Highway south of The Gap early [yesterday] afternoon. Past Ilparpa Road it turns into an 80km/k zone and I was doing 80.

“The traffic was unusually heavy, both ways.

“Just south of Percy Road I noticed in my mirrors a grey sedan crossing the double lines, falling in behind me and then passing me on my left at a very high speed.

“The gap between me and that car, with several Aboriginal occupants, would have been less than a meter. I was in extreme danger.

“Then two police vehicles approached, sirens activated, behind me. I moved over to allow them past.

“They were following the sedan, as best I could see maintaining a distance of about 100 meters.

“It’s likely the sedan would not have engaged in driving that put a large number of road users at extreme risk had they not been chased.

“Under what circumstances are these risks considered to be worth taking?”

The media section is dealing with the report and we will update this story when details come to hand.

PHOTO from the police website: Police vehicles used in pursuits.