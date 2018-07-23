Pilot academy: Alice tipped to be in top three

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Dave Batic (at right) believes Alice Springs has “probably” slipped into the top three positions in the selection process by Qantas to set up a pilot academy in Australia.

Mr Batic, who is the general manager of Northern Territory Airports Pty Ltd and is based in Alice Springs, says a research team from the airline in town last week said the pitch from The Alice had been amongst the best three of 63 submitted.

He says he understands Qantas is likely to make a decision next month.

On June 22 Alice Springs was on a short list of nine.

Mr Batic says the submission was put together by the NT Government, the Alice Springs Airport and the Charles Darwin University and included a video (see below) emphasising the strengths of the town.



It recounts the town’s illustrious aviation history, with Connair founder Eddie Connellan and first female pilot of a passenger airline, Christine Davey (pictured below).

The Alice Springs airport, in terms land size, is one of the biggest in the world, weather conditions are superb for flying and the airspace is uncluttered.