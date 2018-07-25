Onshore gas not the solution Tennant Creek had hoped for

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Prime Minister Turnbull has once again demonstrated a total disregard for the people of the Northern Territory as he looks to mining to answer the complex social and economic issues that exist in the town of Tennant Creek.

In his recent visit to Tennant Creek, it has been reported Mr Turnbull stated the town could be a mining and manufacturing hub that capitalises on the onshore gas industry.

Residents feel this ignores the real issues at stake and pays little attention to the recent experience of the construction of the Jemena Pipeline.

Many in Tennant Creek are sceptical of this news.

Local Peter Dixon said: “This is not the first time Tennant Creek has been promised jobs and growth as a solution to the challenges we face. The recent construction of the Northern Gas Pipeline saw very few local people employed, with little benefit for Tennant Creek.

“How can we trust a government that over promises and under delivers again and again?”

This government appears so fixated on their agenda to help gas companies get fracking that they have forgotten to listen to communities on the ground.

Using the struggling community of Tennant Creek to promote onshore gas, rather than addressing the very real and serious issues at hand is a new low for this Prime Minister and the NT government.

Jesse Hancock

Frack Free NT Alliance