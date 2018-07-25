Police use spikes to stop children driving car ‘dangerously’

Police have arrested four girls who are alleged to have driven a stolen vehicle dangerously in Alice Springs overnight.

“Members of the Southern Traffic Operations Unit successfully deployed a tyre deflation device across the North Stuart Highway around 9pm,” according to a police media release.

“One person ran from the scene and police arrested three occupants from the vehicle. The fourth person was arrested a short time later.”

The release says the vehicle had been stolen from a home in the Gillen area sometime in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with one count each of Unlawful Use of Motor Vehicle and Breach of Bail and has been remanded in custody until a later date.

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with one count each of Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle and Drive a motor vehicle unlicenced and has been granted bail to appear before the Alice Springs Youth Court on July 30.

Two girls aged 13 and 15-years-old have been charged with one count each of Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle and will be considered for Youth Diversion.