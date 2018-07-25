Paech ‘vehemently opposed’ to Ilparpa transport hub





By ERWIN CHLANDA

A fresh storm is brewing in the Ilparpa area over the use of a block zoned Rural for the storage, and apparently repairing, of a large number of dongas, with Namatjira MLA Chansey Paech joining residents in opposing the project.

The block, which has recently changed hands, is being used by NT Link.

LinkedIn describes Tony Smith (pictured) is a director at NT Link Pty Ltd & Outback Parks & Lodges.

The zoning defines as “discretionary” the uses of the land as “transport terminal” as well as for “supporting accommodation”.

A resident of the area says some 90 people have lodged objections, worried that their lifestyle would be adversely affected.

The are also annoyed about truck movements both on the land and the near-by busy Ilparpa Road.

An application will be heard by the Development Consent Authority in Alice Springs on August 8.

The resident says up to 130 dwellings have been stored on the land for some time. It used to be the site of a battery hen plant.

There have been repeated clashes between rural residents and users of neighbouring blocks for industrial purposes in hobby farm locations south of The Gap.

We have sought comment from Mr Smith.

Mr Paech has told the Development Consent Authority (DCA) in a letter that he is “vehemently opposed to the continuation of this transport hub on Ilparpa Road. “We have already seen the impact of transport hubs and industrial businesses on our rural area. “My office has had consistent reports since my election of the numerous hardships that rural residents have to suffer when they live in proximity to a transport hub. “From increased dust and noise, to the degradation of roads and public amenity, these types of industrial businesses have a hugely negative impact on the rural lifestyle,” Mr Paech (pictured) wrote to the DCA. “Those who purchase rural residential blocks do so for the idyllic, peaceful environment, to grow gardens and keep animals and take advantage of every lifestyle opportunity the rural area has to offer. “The owners of this block have been utilising it as a transport hub for some time now, only seeking to formalise the arrangement through their development application. I have already heard reports of industrial activity on the property disturbing neighbours. “When considering planning issues in established residential areas, great care should be taken to ensure that local character, environment quality and amenity are not significantly eroded and that the proposed developments will respect the adjacent hous ing and safeguard the privacy and health of existing residents.

“Historically, zoning in the rural area has been poor and ad hoc. As these neighbourhoods and communities develop in our rural area, residential expectations of zoning need to improve. Government agencies and statutory bodies need to be consistent in their decision making to give security to those who have purchased their property in good faith. “This erosion of amenity of the rural area also presents the possibility of unfairly disadvantaging th ose who live in proximity to industrial blocks, their property values undermined. This is not just relevant to the rural a rea, but also for the industrial area of Alice Springs, where property values could be diminished by the prevalence of less costly rural alternatives. “In no capacity am I anti – business. I fully support businesses in the rural area, so long as they do not impact on the amenity and enjoyment of the rural lifestyle. “I am aware that there is currently some land available at the Brewer Estate and at the airport, I would strongly encourage the applicant to consider these as viable alternatives. “Those who live in the rural area of Alice Springs make up more than a fifth of Namatjira residents. They are an integral part of the Alice Springs community who draw great enjoyment from the wonderful space and serenity that the rural area offers. “It is of upmost importance to me, that the quality of life and wellbeing of these residents are not marred by the industrialisation of our rural area.”