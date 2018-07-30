Car keeps getting damaged near girl’s work place

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Once again, my daughter’s car has been damaged whilst she worked, to support herself, at the Todd Tavern.

In the past two years she has had up to five smashed windows, and the roof of her car has been dented by people jumping on her car.

She has parked at ANZAC oval, Alice Plaza Carpark, and between the Todd Tavern and the cinema.

Something needs to be done. We talk about protecting youth, but should that not mean all youth?

What about the youths who are working hard, earning money and being responsible members of our community?

What happens when people stop going into town for dinner, a movie or a drink at night, because of the real potential for their cars to be damaged? Sure, once in a while it might be worth calling a taxi. But that is not a feasible solution on a daily basis.

There is all this focus, support and assistance for the perpetrators of these crimes but what support or assistance is there for the victims such as my daughter, who is a rate payer and tax payer but is forced to pay $300, $400 or $500 every time her car is damaged, whilst the perpetrators walk away laughing because they have not been held accountable in any way.

I really hope that serious action is taken and taken soon to hold these people accountable for there behaviour before we lose even more law abiding, rate paying and tax paying citizens because they have had a gut full of what is going on.

Leanne Usher

Alice Springs