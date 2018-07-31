Economy worsens: Higgins

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The Territory government continues to preside over a worsening economy, reinforced by a terrifying $1.18b wiped from real estate sales (for 2017/18) in comparison to sales for the 2014/15 year.

The latest figures were released by the Real Estate Institute of Northern Territory in its Real Estate Local Market Report (June Quarter 2018).

Sales and occupancy figures paint a bleak picture for the Territory’s economy, government income through stamp duty and population growth.

The NT desperately needs a population growth stimulus.

The government’s focus must be to create jobs and grow the population, not just talk about it as they been doing.

The just released CommSec State of the States Report reinforces just how badly Labor has managed the Territory economy, steering it from good to bad, and bad to worse.

The NT continues to trail almost all of the rest of Australia, holding seventh position (out of eight, only just ahead of Western Australia).

The weak local conditions are highlighted when one sees that the NT remains the weakest for housing finance with trend commitments 26.1% lower in the June quarter over the decade average.

The CommSec report illustrates what Territorians and businesses are already saying – that the Labor government has failed to attract private investment, failed to stimulate the economy and failed to drive population growth.

Population growth for the Territory is crucial to a turnaround for our economy. The report rightly points out that the outlook for the NT is constrained by weak population growth.

Equipment investment in the Territory is down 17.1% over the decade average, which reinforces that Labor has no plan to plug the investment hole left from INPEX.

There is a lot of talk from Labor about the economy, but put simply, the government is failing the Territory and Territorians.

Gary Higgins (pictured)

Opposition Leader