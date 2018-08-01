And now, your friendly neighbourhood prison

A prison appears to be under construction in the middle of an Alice Springs suburb, The Gap.
It is corner Gap Road and Kempe Street, opposite a service station and surrounded by residential blocks.
The complex of eight former residential units is surrounded by a green metal wall about three metres high and studded with CCTV cameras mounted on poles with spikes discouraging climbing.
The units have windows covered with heavy aluminium mesh.
The complex is being built by Territory Families which have taken over detention facilities from Corrections.
There have recently been several break-outs from the juvenile facility next-door to the adult gaol and some inmates were transferred to the Don Dale facility in Darwin.
The ABC has reported, quoting an independent monitor, that the youth detention centre in Alice Springs is at “crisis point” due to overcrowding and appalling conditions. It should be be shut down, or up to 10 of 24 youth detainees be immediately relocated.
We asked Territory Families the following questions at 7.53am today. We will publish the replies when we receive them.
Who will be kept there? For what purpose?
How many inmates can be kept there?
When will it be put into use?
What was the cost of acquisition / construction / modification?
Are there / will there be other detention facilities similar to this in residential areas of Alice Springs? If so, where?
What was the ultimate cost of the refurbishment of the juvenile detention facility at the Alice Springs gaol?
What will be the cost of the proposed new juvenile detention facility in Alice Springs?
2 Comments (starting with the most recent)
Wow, the neighbors must be real happy about that. Sorry about your property values.View Comment
And just down the same street, on the north corner of Kempe Street and South Terrace, is the original juvenile detention facility in the NT, first called Giles House (later Aranda House). The land was acquired by the Whitlam Government in 1973 but the facility didn’t officially open until Universal Children’s Day in October, 1977 (which, incidentally, was the final year that Child Care Week – of which Universal Children’s Day was a part – focussed on children in care or in institutions in Australia).View Comment
Giles House was built in response to the alarming rise in numbers of children being held in jail in those times; however, the new facility got off to a troubled start because it was chronically under-staffed.
Sound familiar?