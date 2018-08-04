Escape, car thefts keep cops busy

Police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Alice Springs hospital.

Rodney Turner, 20, (pictured) is believed to have run into the Todd River.

He is Indigenous, 170cm tall, of slim build, 80 kg, with curly dark hair.

He was last seen wearing blue prison issue shoes, blue shorts, a blue bucket hat, and a blue, white, and red AFL, jersey. He has his left arm in a sling.

He is not believed to be dangerous.

In other police news, two 16-year-olds have been charged and police will allege that they stole the bag of a nurse on duty at the hospital on Wednesday, before stealing her vehicle from the carpark.

Using the vehicle to drive around town, the alleged offenders also stole the victim’s wallet from inside the car, using her bank card to purchase fuel, cigarettes and drinks from multiple businesses.

Police from the Southern Dog Operations Unit observed the vehicle travelling north on the Stuart Highway and pulled the driver over. One occupant who attempted to evade officers was apprehended by Patrol Dog Loki shortly after.

A 16-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, criminal deception and breach of bail.

The second 16-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and disobeying a mesne warrant. A third co-offender, 14-years-old, was released with a written warning.

A combined effort by Alice Springs teams has resulted in the charging of four people allegedly involved with a stolen Toyota Hilux.

Police located the vehicle travelling south on the Stuart Highway and a pursuit commenced by General Duties (GDs) officers and the Southern Dog Operations Unit (SDOU).

Strike Force Winx members successfully deployed a tyre deflation device on Bradshaw Drive and the vehicle came to a stop in a nearby camp.

Two females were arrested by GDs and the SDOU as they attempted to flee on foot, with Patrol Dog Loki tracking the remaining two offenders over 300 metres through bush. They were arrested by GDs in nearby houses.

Two 13-year-olds are being considered for youth diversion. A 15-year-old has been charged with unlawful entry, stealing, drive unlicensed and unlawful use of a motor vehicle and an 18-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police media releases.