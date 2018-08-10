Harts Range: Four legs or three, it was on for young and old

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Photos by NIKKI WESTOVER

Jan Darcy from Mallapunyah Station on the Barkly Tablelands scooped the pool at the Harts Range Races on the weekend, winning all four events, the Stockmen’s Cup, the Pendant, the Selling Race and the Tom Cleary Classic.

The Selling Race harks back the start of the event 71 years ago, which gave all of the Territory its Picnic Day holiday.

It is still the race between pastoralists and police officers, starting in 1947 with a bet between the Webb Brothers and mounted constable Bob Darken.

Race weekend treasurer Liz Bird, from Indiana Station, says about 2000 people from around The Centre enjoyed great but sometimes windy weather.

The event’s social highlight was the Harts Range Dance – tie for gentlemen was mandatory.

There was a rodeo, with the arena shared with racing lizards, and a sports day “for town people who don’t have a horse”.

That included cow tail tossing, a sack race, tug of war and a three legged race (at top).

About 2000 people packed their swags – and next year is likely to be even bigger as the road from Alice Springs will be fully sealed.

Photos by NIKKI WESTOVER, Mob 0431 811 605