No ‘comprehensive business case’ yet for gallery

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A spokeswoman for Braitling MLA Dale Wakefield (pictured) has admitted that the government still does not have “a comprehensive business case for the National Aboriginal Art Gallery”.

Plans are “well underway for a comprehensive business case [including] an analysis of the economic and social impact and benefits of the gallery, as well as a comprehensive feasibility study.

“It is anticipated that the business case will be completed by the end of November 2018,” says the spokeswoman in response to questions from the Alice Springs News Online.

She says: “The local project team has met face-to-face with hundreds of locals and held over 100 meetings with local and national stakeholders with all feedback recorded.

“The majority of people engaged through this engagement process are positive about the Anzac Hill Precinct site, especially after learning more about the project.”

It is not clear how the people engaged were able to form an opinion in the absence of a “business case” and we are now asking the spokeswoman whether the respondents will be re-contacted when the details are to hand in November.

Meanwhile Ms Wakefield says in a media statement that local sporting groups have also “come forward to show their support for the Anzac Hill Precinct”.

The government will invest in a new facility for the two rugby codes now using the ANZAC Oval.

“The local project team has engaged with sporting groups, fitness user groups and sports organisations that currently use the oval [including] Masters Games and community groups that use the oval to do lunchtime personal training,” says Ms Wakefield.