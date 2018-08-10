Training facility for cattle workers to be launched

The NT Cattlemen’s Association training facility named after prominent local pastoralist Grant Heaslip will be launched in the Bohning Yards south of Alice Springs this morning.

NTCA president Chris Nott (pictured) says in a media release that the facility includes accommodation for up to 28 people and “will help to address training gaps in local workforces.

“The NTCA hopes to see an increase in skilled workers in the region as a result.”

The construction of the facility is co-funded by the NTCA, the Australian Government’s Building Better Regions Fund and the NT Government’s Community Benefit Fund.

“The facility is open to local stakeholders and other local businesses and will also be used by the NTCA itself to train the Indigenous students involved in the ILC-funded Pastoral Real Jobs Program (RJP) and the Indonesian students who are part of the NTCA Indonesia Australia Pastoral Program,” says Mr Nott.