Thumbs down for dongas depot at Ilparpa

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Development Consent Authority (DCA) has now posted online its rejection of the controversial project.

The DCA stated that “the storage of transportable buildings” – as it was applied for – did not meet the transport terminal requirement of being for the “loading, discharge or storage of goods in the course of the transport”.

It said it did not “consider that the ordinary meaning of the term goods includes transportable buildings”.

What the applicants Masterplan NT behalf of NT Link and Tony Smith, were seeking was consistent with the definition of “industry” – not permitted on the land.

Transportable buildings were the “ongoing infrastructure by which the business of hiring them is conducted … they are not merchandise for sale but form part of the ‘fixed’ assets of the business”.

Proposals for landscaping … could not address the visual amenity issues raised by the number of transportable structures.

Further reasons for the rejection were:–

• Safety hazard / nuisance of wide load trucks driving along Ilparpa Road and manoeuvring to and from the driveway to the site.

• Visual appearance of trucks and demountable structures (numbers and proximity to boundaries).

• Lack of landscape screening.

• Noise (hours of operation and sound levels).

• Soil degradation and dust nuisance emanating from activities on the site ; and

• The land use being inappropriate for the locality in terms of scale of site area, goods being stored on site and vehicle movements.