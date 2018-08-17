Gallery business case far from ‘well underway’

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A claim by Minister Dale Wakefield on August 10 that plans are “well underway for a comprehensive business case” for the Aboriginal art gallery in Alice Springs appear to have been wildly exaggerated.

The fact is that this morning the NT Government’s Quotations and Tenders Online published a “new tender notification” for an “Alice Springs Consultancy – Comprehensive Business Case for the new National Aboriginal Art Gallery in Alice Springs”.

The closing date is August 31 (two weeks away) with a period of assessing the tenders necessarily following.

Most importantly, should be be left up to the drafters of a business case which of the multitude of proposed sites should be used?

While the government has a preferred site – the hugely controversial ANZAC precinct – a decision has – perhaps luckily – not yet been made.

Ms Wakefield has announced “it is anticipated that the business case will be completed by the end of November 2018”.

All this looks like a rush job in the making, given that the project had been announced or mooted by the CLP government that crashed and burned two years ago.