Armed police auxiliary liquor inspectors start work in Alice

The first squad of Police Auxiliary Liquor Inspectors graduated from their 13-week training program yesterday.

Squad 55, comprising of 18 inspectors are commencing active duties in Alice Springs today.

They are the first cohort of 97-member strong unit within NT Police (75 liquor inspectors, 12 police officers specifically targeting secondary supply, seven operational staff and three prosecutors).

The inspectors will deliver a stronger police presence at bottle shops in Alice Springs, Tennant Creek and Katherine, according to Nicole Manison, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services.

They have the power to:-

• Intervene and stop sales at take away liquor outlets.

• Question anyone purchasing or planning to buy alcohol to clarify their ID, address and whether they or anyone they plan to supply alcohol to is prohibited from drinking alcohol.

• Seize and destroy alcohol where necessary.

• Prevent people from entering or remaining on a licensed premises and to order a licensee not to sell to a person for the day.

• To carry the same “accoutrements” – including firearms – as police officers, and have the ability to arrest and detain offenders.

This will return police officers back to the front line and back to their core duties, says Ms Manison.

Recruitment for Squad 56 is underway, with training commencing in September, she says.