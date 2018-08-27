Motion carried for former Prime Minister, Jacinta Price to pay for council party

Last updated 10.03pm, 27 August 2018.

KIERAN FINNANE reports: The motion by Cr Marli Banks to charge, presumably the former Prime Minister, Senator Nigel Scullion and Cr Jacinta Price as organisers of the event, for use of the council facilities for a reception of the Prime Minister was carried a short while ago at tonight’s Town Council meeting.

This came after councillors were told that a ‘concerned ratepayer’ had paid in full the cost of council’s reception for the Prime Minister.

CEO Rex Mooney said he had accepted this donation late this afternoon.

It had been made because the ‘concerned ratepayer’, who insisted on remaining anonymous, felt the reception had been beneficial for the town, especially for young people.

Mayor Damien Ryan said he saw, therefore, no reason to continue.

Councillor Eli Melky, as seconder of the motion, didn’t agree: as matter of process, the motion should be moved and debated.

Cr Jamie de Brenni and Jacinta Price, the latter attending the meeting by phone, withdrew due to their conflict of interest in the matter.

Without them, the motion passed. That means the council does not accept that the reception was a Mayoral or Civic reception. It was rather, as Cr Banks, Melky and Jimmy Cocking argued a political campaign event for Cr Price as the CLP candidate for Lingiari.

MORE TOMORROW