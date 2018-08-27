Mountain bikers fanned out from Alice

The Redback 2018 MTB Stage Race drew more than 120 mountain bikers from across Australia.

After four days a sprint finish went the way of Melburnian rider Scott Thomas (23), who with five of the six stages under his belt, clinched The Redback crown.

Fellow Victorian Carmen de Rooze of Bendigo (35) went into the final stage with a comfortable lead, enjoying a fourth of six stage wins, and the overall Redback title.

Local rider Oliver Hartung (above right), of Desert Springs, at only 19 years of age placed third overall in both Prime Men’s and the overall event.

Emma Shearer, 27, (at left), of East Side, rode her way into seventh overall in the women’s general classification, and as the highest placed Northern Territorian took home the inaugural Paul Darvodelsky Memorial Medal.

First held in 2008 and every year since, the race formerly known as the Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro celebrated its 11th anniversary this year, according to a media release.

The event hosted competitors, from the recreational to the elite, road cyclists, runners, triathletes, adventure racers, ironmen, locals, first-timers and returning riders.

The event is designed to be “fun and achievable for riders of all abilities”.

Those up the front were some of Australia’s best including Jarrod Moroni and former professional road cyclist Justin Morris, Ben Henderson and Kristen Gadson.

All races started and finished within rolling distance of Alice Springs so riders have no need for a support crew or hire cars and can stay in the one hotel for the entire event.

Images courtesy Rapid Ascent.