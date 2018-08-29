We need more police. True or false?

A graph says more than 1000 words.

 

2574 police stats2574 homicide stats

 

 

As related reading we suggest “Things are not always as they seem” by Kathleen Potts and Fiona Wade, of the Police Federation of Australia (PFA).

 

Sources: Police and population numbers are from the National Analysis of Police Numbers at 30 June 2017, from the PFA. The homicide numbers cover the two years from July 1, 2012 to June 30, 2014, and come from the Australian Government’s Institute of Criminology.

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: August 29, 2018 at 10:38 amPost a comment

One Comment (starting with the most recent)

NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
  1. Fred the Philistine
    Posted August 29, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    False. We do not need any more police just police who are going to work.
    Remember the issues in the NT are mostly Indigenous crimes. We need to control the Indigenous. Where are we going to get the funding for extra police when the NT is broke?

    View Comment

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*