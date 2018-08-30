The bigger the boys, the bigger the toys? Not always.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

If you’re feeling a bit frisky at the traffic lights and fancy showing the bloke in the little car next to you who has got more grunt – it may pay for you to take a closer look.

That little car might have a 1000 hp engine under the bonnet. The air intakes of a blower sticking through the lid is usually a dead giveaway.

Or a take a sedate Holden station wagon of the kind driven by that man with a hat. Check the width of the back wheels. If they are very broad, a shy little wave is in order. Then look straight ahead again. And pretend that you just couldn’t get it into first when the lights went green.

This morning at Lasseters, if you had a dollar for every horsepower going through scrutineering for the Red Centre NATS, building up towards the weekend you’d be, well, very rich.

Here’s a sample:

Above right – Phil Kerjean, Albion Park Rail, NSW: 1985 VK Commodore Station Wagon, with a 1000 horsepower small block Chev in it.

Andrew Molloy, Alice Springs born and bred: 1966 Mustang. Its fourth year in the NATS. How fast does it go? “I’ve never tried it – yet.”

Sean Carroll, Gold Coast: 1934 Ford Coupe with a blown 34 Windsor, 347 cubic inches, 600 hp.

Johnno Murphy, Yallah, NSW: KE20 Corolla with a 400 cubic inches blown UZ-FE V8, a skip car (for burn-outs).