SA budget allocation may put paid to Alice gallery: Higgins

A $60m allocation, claimed by the Advertiser newspaper to be in tomorrow’s South Australian budget for a “world-leading Aboriginal art gallery,” is likely to turn a similar project in Alice Springs into a missed opportunity, says NT Opposition Leader Gary Higgins.
SA Premier Steven Marshall is reported to also be setting aside “$200,000 for a study to define the project’s scope and overall vision in consultation with communities, the SA Museum and Art Gallery.
“Before the election, Mr Marshall indicated the gallery could start construction before 2022.”
Says Mr Higgins: “This debacle begs the question what Labor has actually achieved since coming to government given they only recently went to tender for a business case. [Although it would also seem that the SA Government has not undertaken a business case ahead of its budget allocation.]
“The National Indigenous Art Gallery should be Alice Springs, not in South Australia.
“It is becoming abundantly clear that the Northern Territory will not be home to the National Indigenous Art Gallery and Labor will not deliver the finished product in this term.
“The Territory Opposition has always maintained support for the proposed Gallery, however notes that the government has failed to consult with the community in relation to the site on which the gallery will be built,” says Mr Higgins.
The Advertiser reports Mr Martin is expected to release further money in future Budgets, given the gallery’s completion would likely occur after the four years covered in Tuesday’s books.
A high-end hotel is also proposed for the old Royal Adelaide Hospital site (drawing above right).
IMAGES from the Adelaide Advertiser.
2 Comments (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
@ “Local Centralian”: As one of the two tenths of proposed Art Gallery dissidents, I respectfully suggest that you’d do better debating Alex Nelson’s post at the Stagnant CBD story.View Comment
If you’re so worried about this Garry why don’t you pick up the phone, call Jamie DeBrenni, call Mayor Damien Ryan and call Jacinta Price to vote for authorising it the next time it comes up before council?View Comment
8/10ths of the people standing in the way of the project going ahead are CLP oldie whinge voters who can’t accept the fact that things are changing and that Alice Springs isn’t going to stay in statis from the days they remember in the 70s and 80s or before forever.
Yet barely between breaths those same people in public meetings for locals will whinge that the town is in decay and that we need to reinvigorate the CBD. What do you think this is?
Better yet, we get a new footy ground out of it as well, which is also good for local contractors too!
The government and the builders and contracts want to start now, not in five years time after all those people have left for retirement or died.
I’m not the greatest Labor fan in the world but this gridlock are from the people I described earlier and you can actually do something about it.
So do it.