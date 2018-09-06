$300m NT airports expansions

The Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) has approved finance, subject to conditions, for a $300m expansion of airport facilities in Alice Springs, Darwin and Tennant Creek.

The investment will help create up to 1,500 jobs and support the development of the NT’s export potential, particularly in agriculture, says NAIF.

The project is set to benefit from a $150m loan from the NAIF, which will help Northern Territory Airports Ltd upgrade storage and energy infrastructure at a number of airports. The upgrades include:-

• Construction of solar energy farms at Darwin International Airport, Alice Springs and Tennant Creek airports and an off-site multi-user battery to be located 80km from Darwin.

• Resurfacing of Alice Springs airport’s runway, taxiways and apron and installation of new runway lighting.

• Construction of cold storage and an export hub at Darwin International Airport (DIA).

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matthew Canavan said the project would spark new job and economic opportunities across the NT.

“Up to 1,000 jobs are expected to be generated through the construction phase. In turn, those positions will support around 500 indirect jobs through the supply chain, and create more than 140 new ongoing positions.”

CLP Senator for the Northern Territory Nigel Scullion said local Territory businesses, including Indigenous organisations, would also benefit from the project.

“Northern Territory Airports has committed to a 10% Indigenous employment target through their Indigenous Engagement Strategy, creating new work opportunities throughout the Territory.

“This NAIF loan is on top of $4.8m for the Darwin International Airport Freight and Education Hub I announced earlier this year under round two of the Building Better Regions Fund.”

The Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility’s approval is conditional on the conclusion of various management plans and additional consultation with stakeholders. The NAIF looks forward to working with the Northern Territory Airports Ltd to meet these conditions in the coming months.

– Media Release