Captains Starlight make the hospital less scary

A big day for kids in hospital: With Captains Starlight in command and Tour de Kids cyclists helping out, Trishani Long (6) and Trishana Long (2) were the opening guests of honour in a new playroom today.

It’s the start for a permanent presence in Alice Springs of the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

They will be operating up to five days a week in the hospital and also fan out into places such as Docker River, Areyonga, Hermannsburg, Willowra and Harts Range.

It’s all going to help making “hospital visits less scary for young patients, and encouraging better attendance for the paediatric outpatient appointments,” says the foundation.