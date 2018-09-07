Desert Mob’s dazzling reminder of national gallery potential

By KIERAN FINNANE

Works containing “a great deal of cultural power” created by “black-skinned proud Aboriginal people” have once again made their journey across the surrounding desert lands to the Araluen Arts Centre.

The annual Desert Mob opened last night with this vivid image evoked by Rene Kulitja and translated by Linda Riv. Kulitja is a senior artist with Tjanpi Desert Weavers and Maraku Arts, a director of the NPY Women’s Council, a member Mutitjulu Aboriginal Corporation and the Central Australian Women’s Choir.

Her own life encapsulates what the work of art centres is all about: the transmission of culture. She paid tribute to her mother and father who established Maraku Arts a long time ago. Because of them she is an artist today, her daughter as well, and granddaughter in turn.

With the help of fellow artists Nyunmiti Burton and Niningka Lewis she sang Desert Mob open, with a song about a woman with a digging stick, holding it above her head, dragging it along the ground, leaving a trail: a metaphor for all the desert journeys of all the artworks, eventually hung above our heads on the walls of the gallery or placed on plinths.

The spirit of Kulitja’s words and the song and then the dazzling display of work inside in all its diversity were a wonderful reminder of what Alice Springs’s number one aspirational project is all about.

Tourism and Culture Minister Lauren Moss was there to reiterate her government’s commitment to the project, what would be “a spectacular cultural institution”.

UPDATE LATER TODAY on the results of the government’s consultations on the gallery project.

MORE ABOUT THE EXHIBITION after this busy arts-packed weekend.