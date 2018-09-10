National Aboriginal gallery: Town Council’s action clear as mud

Above: Owen Cole and Mr Furber, key figures behind the National Indigenous Cultural Centre, in the public gallery at the Town Council meeting tonight.
By KIERAN FINNANE
UPDATED 8.11PM, 10 SEPTEMBER 2018. See below.
The Town Council has passed a motion that is as clear as mud on its position vis a vis the National Aboriginal Art Gallery.
This followed the release of its community poll showing that 58% of respondents do not support Anzac Oval being used as a site for the project.
Mayor Damien Ryan took the initiative, moving that council supports building the gallery in Alice Springs and that it calls on the NT Government to form an implementation committee for the gallery project in partnership with the Town Council.
No mention of Anzac Oval.
The motion was passed unanimously, with no discussion.
The dismayed public – some 30 to 40 visitors – were told there would be no further debate on the matter tonight.
There were mutterings as people began to drift outside, the loudest coming from Arrernte man Harold Furber, who is chair of the parallel project, the National Indigenous Cultural Centre: “We are being excluded once again.”
Yvonne Driscoll, who has been active in campaigning against the oval as the site of the gallery, sought to re-asssure people that the lack of mention of Anzac Oval could be taken to mean that it is excluded as a site for the gallery.
To his credit, Cr Eli Melky left the chamber to speak to constituents outside (photo), while inside the meeting moved on to other matters. He too sought to re-assure people that it is clear that Anzac Oval will not be available for the gallery.
Despite the CEO’s statement that there would be no further debate on the gallery tonight, Cr Melky said he will raise the issues later in the meeting, so that council makes clearer its intentions.
UPDATE:
True to his word Cr Melky raised the matter at the end of the open part of the meeting, offering “a personal explanation”.
He said the point of council’s motion is to have all options on the table. His “personal position” is that he would not support giving the oval away, following the 58% rejection of such a move.
His statement would probably not pass the pub test for clarity. Most tellingly his attempt at clarification, on the matter of Anzac Oval and its future, was not echoed around the chamber.
Only Crs Jimmy Cocking and Catherine Satour spoke. Cr Cocking said he wanted to clarify what he understood would be the makeup of the implementation committee: it needed to comprise not only representatives of the Territory Government and the Town Council, but also relevant stakeholders.
Right: What happened in there? Mick Liddle and Brenda Shield wanted to know.
Cr Satour acknowledged the confusion felt by some members of the public who had left the chamber. She said council supports keeping going discussions with the government and including stakeholders moving forward to look at other options.
Mayor Ryan, participating in the meeting by phone, when asked, had nothing further to add; he thought his motion was “pretty clear”.
Tonight council joined the NT Government in looking tricky and manipulative. In the process they managed to only further alienate critical Aboriginal constituents, and confuse, if not deceive, everybody.
2 Comments (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
Tonight I am proud to have supported a motion that shows leadership on behalf of the Alice Springs Town Council unanimously voting to invite the NT Government to keep the discussion going on building the National Aboriginal Art Gallery (NAAG) in Alice Springs.View Comment
While it is unuasual that a motion is supported unanimously at a meeting of the Council Standing Committees, to remove any confusion due to the process that was adopted tonight, I offer this brief explanation.
My support was based on the council’s own survey results and respects the majority who support the NAAG being built in Alice Springs.
At the same time it was also very clear to me that 58% wanted ANZAC oval to be preserved.
In my view it is now over to the NT Government to respond to the motion by either accept or decline councils motion.
The Michael Gunner led Government has the opportunity to work with council and other stake holders including Indigenous members of our community to find a way through and ensure they uphold their own election promise.
Please note for the purpose of protocol, I wish to inform readers that the comments above are my own and not on behalf of council.
No to Anzac Oval.View Comment