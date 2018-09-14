Business group may establish ‘federal’ prison in The Centre

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A “Federal Penitentiary” type prison system which Australia currently does not have is among a range of projects which the Alice Springs Major Business Group (ASMBG) is exploring.

Its spokesman Dave Batic (pictured) says: “It is currently a State / Territory based system with no national standard between states which we are aware of, for prisoners incarcerated under Commonwealth law.

“We have written to the Federal Government with a proposal to review current policy and establish a dedicated ‘national’ correctional facility in Central Australia.

“We have arranged to meet with the Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton in Canberra next week.”

UPDATE 1pm

I reply to questions from the Alice Springs News Online Mr Batic said: “We will make a progress statement during our consultation process with the Commonwealth Government. Our group’s BIO summary and introduction is still being finalised.”

He provided the following terms of reference for the Alice Springs Major Business Group:

“Government policies and actions have real impacts on business prospects and this is particularly so in a developing economy like the Northern Territory.

“The small size of the Alice Springs economy and its remoteness from major Australian centres accentuates the impacts of decisions by the Northern Territory and Federal Governments.

“The Alice Springs Major Business Group is comprised of larger Alice Springs businesses and business leaders whose success depends on the prosperity of the Alice Springs and Central Australian economies and community.

“We are not dependent on the price of cattle or commodities. Each of the member businesses has a history of investment in Alice Springs and are committed to its future.

“The Alice Springs Major Business Group was established for local major businesses to have a strong cohesive voice in advising and influencing Government on issues which are important to the immediate and future prosperity of the Alice Springs economy.

“The Group will have the capacity to provide advice and guidance for potential investors and collectively identify potential major projects that are beneficial to the economy through informing and influencing all levels of Government.

“We are not a general business reference group. The Alice Springs Major Business Group will involve itself only in those issues the member businesses view as significant for the local economy.”





