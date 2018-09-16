Gallery should be all set to go

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The final Consultation Report states that Aboriginal stakeholders have been consulted and the relevant key cultural authorities have given their support for the Anzac Hill precinct.

The Rugby codes are cooperating in alternative planning arrangements.

Totem Theatre and the Alice Springs 50 plus Community Centre have clearly indicated specific reasons for their sites being well-protected.

The Alice Springs Youth Centre is generally supportive of the project and of the site and has similar requirements to Totem and the 50 plus organisations.

St. Joseph’s is moving to alternative accommodation.

If these are the facts, it follows that the Alice Springs Town Council has no effective claim to justify obstructing the proposed development on the property.

Therefore, if the Government really wants to build the National Aboriginal Art Gallery on the site, it should resume the area and get on with building the beneficial attraction that most people believe it will be.

Kevin Diflo

Alice Springs