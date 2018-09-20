Booze ban sign: can they be serious?

By ERWIN CHLANDA

This sign, near the picturesque Honeymoon Gap, warning of alcohol restrictions in Alice Springs, has been in roughly this conditions for years.

On Tuesday the Alice Springs News Online drew the attention of NT Government authorities to it.

The reply: “The signage in question is the responsibility of Licensing NT.

“Moves are underway for the sign to be replaced and a review is also being undertaken of any other similar signage around Alice Springs to identify whether any further works are required.”