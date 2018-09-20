Sleeping on the floor in over-crowded juvie

By ERWIN CHLANDA

With more young people than ever going into detention – 519 in 2016/17 compared to 468 in 2013/14 – facilities are bursting at the seams and young people in Alice are being transferred to Darwin far from the possible support of family and friends.

When transfers have occurred, it has been “as a result of behavioural or safety issues or because the facility has been at capacity,” according to a Territory Families spokesperson.

She was responding to questions put to the department by the Alice Springs News Online.

“The highest number of young people accommodated at the centre this year has been 27,” the spokesperson says.

“The centre can accommodate up to 18 young people. Infrastructure improvements currently underway will increase flexibility by putting in more accommodation options.”

There are single rooms or dorm style rooms and “on occasion young people can sleep on mattresses on the floor.

“This is often a result of family and kinship connections or because of increased detainee numbers.

“When young people do share a room, age, maturity, behaviour, family relationships and social and emotional wellbeing is taken into consideration,” says the spokesperson.

The average number of young people in the facility was 15 between July 1, 2017 and September 10, 2018, excluding the period between September 15, 2017 and November 1, 2017 when the facility was closed for extensive fix and make safe works, says the spokesperson.

The majority of young people at the detention centre come from the southern region including Tennant Creek.

Across the whole of the NT, in the four years between 2013/14 and 2016/17 the daily average number of young people in detention has dropped but the number of youth receptions into a youth detention facility has increased. The respective figures were:–

In detention 48, 42, 49, 37. Receptions into detention 468, 462, 530, 519.

The daily averages for youth in detention by legal status were:–

Unsentenced 28, 30, 34, 28. Sentenced 19, 11, 15, 9. There are massively more unsentenced detainees than sentenced ones – more than triple for the 2016/17 year.

At the Alice Springs facility, any transfer to Don Dale “is done in consultation with the young person, their family and legal support team as well as youth outreach re-engagement officers and child protection practitioners.

“When a transfer does occur ongoing efforts are made to facilitate family access.”

The facility is in lockdown overnight and for 30 minutes each morning and afternoon.

Education is compulsory for all young people until the age of 17. Schooling includes direct classroom teaching and learning. Three teachers and a teaching principal deliver the school program each school day for 48 weeks per year, says the spokesperson.

As part of current infrastructure upgrades and reconfiguration of the inside of the facility an office and the medical room will be turned into dorm rooms. This will also see construction of improved medical facilities.

Works are also occurring to improve security and the safety of young people at the centre. Where there was a mesh fence previously, a screen has been erected between the road and the exercise and recreational area “to increase privacy”.

Conversely, that “screen” – a corrugated iron fence – obscures the detainees’ view outside.

The NT Government has invested $10.48m “to complete fix and make safe works at the Alice Springs and Don Dale centres,” according to the spokesperson.

“This includes the establishment of new and separate education and female accommodation facilities at the Alice Springs facility.

“More than $70m has also been committed to the construction of replacement facilities for the Alice Springs and the Don Dale centre.”

The News has asked for respective figures – Alice Springs and Don Dale.

The spokesperson says: “A number of options are being considered for the development of a new facility in Alice Springs. This will be determined by Cabinet in consultation with the community.

“Territory Families is also working with the Department of Infrastructure and Planning on the design of the new centre.”

PHOTOS here were taken last year. The department has indicated it will give the Alice Springs News Online access to get new images soon. The exercise yard is now shielded by a corrugated iron fence for “privacy reasons” but it also obscures the detainees’ view outside.