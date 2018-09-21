Crunch time in Anzac Oval standoff

COMMENT by Councillor ELI MELKY

It was an idea originally coming from a group of passionate and proud Aboriginal people who wanted to put on display their rich and beautiful art and culture, tell stories, share and educate the world about the Aboriginal way of life.

It was never designed to become embroiled in a political world.

Yet here we are, after the ALP made this idea an election promise, but when in government chose to have a standoff on Anzac Oval.

So what happened to the dream and vision of the Desert People’s Centre group working in a coalition of interested parties?

This government has since separated the Aboriginal art gallery away from the initial vision being part of a culture centre and now intends on building the National Aboriginal Art Gallery on Anzac Oval.

Instead of having Aboriginal people at the forefront of planning for this grand vision to showcase Aboriginal life from all over Australia, Aboriginal people have been left with a feeling of disappointment one gets when sidelined.

The Michael Gunner led government considers Anzac Oval the best site due to its close proximity to the CBD, expecting it will boost our ailing tourism and our economy, a silver bullet to our dire economic state.

Big Business and Tourism bosses also agree with this. It is after all a $200m investment and it will attract thousands from across the globe to come and see it, we are told.

Hundreds of thousands of marketing dollars will be spent on attracting the target demographic.

This government and its supporters in Big Business and Tourism would have us all believe that potential visitors to the gallery will be inconvenienced if Anzac Oval is not the location and that will be to the detriment of the town.

Throughout this campaign no one from the government or its Big Business and Tourism industry supporters has presented any solutions to our other equally pressing community concerns: The high cost of air travel, fuel prices at an all time unacceptable high and the safety of our community at breaking point, to name but a few.

Yet the government remains insistent on the adjacent land to the former Anzac Highschool, being four hectares and 1400 square meters of land located at Lot 678, 7 Wills Terrace, otherwise known as Anzac Oval whose freehold title owner is the Alice Springs Town Council, on behalf of the community of Alice Springs.

Following the decision made last week by council, which unanimously supported a National Aboriginal Art Gallery to be built in Alice Springs, the response from government has left me dismayed: It insists that the location is a deal breaker and if it doesn’t get its way, it may not deliver on its election promise to build the gallery.

On Monday night at the council meeting, the nine members of council can remove any confusion by voting on my motion: Aye or Nay to Anzac Oval.

Watch this space.