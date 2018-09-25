Scullion and Price charged for PM’s reception

By KIERAN FINNANE

Country Liberal Senator Nigel Scullion and CL candidate for Lingiari Jacinta Price have been sent an invoice for the cost to council of the reception of former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

This follows the success of the motion moved by Councillor Marli Banks on August 27 to on-charge the costs to the organisers of the event, as it was a not a civic or mayoral reception but a campaign event for Ms Price.

An anonymous donation covering the costs had been paid to council, accepted by CEO Rex Mooney , in what looked like an attempt to head off debate.

That donation will now be repaid to the donor, Mr Mooney told councillors last night, responding to questions from Cr Eli Melky.

The invoice sent to Senator Scullion and Ms Price is for $2914.25, significantly more than the original $1409.91 costing of the reception.

This is because the charges now include labour costs for council personnel involved in the event logistics, as argued for by Cr Melky.

No charge has been made for venue hire, of the reception area and the Arunta Room that was used for private meetings with the PM, as council never charges for them, said Mr Mooney.

Crs Price and Jamie de Brenni, as Vice President of the Country Liberals, had left the chamber while this was discussed.

Cr Melky expressed his appreciation that the matter had now been “resolved appropriately”.