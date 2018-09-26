Wowser games?

Sir –The NT Government is hell bent on destroying two of the greatest events in Alice Springs, the Masters Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies.
The Government intends to restrict the sale of alcohol at these two events to ONLY light and mid strength beer.
This mean if you drink wine or spirits you are in for a dry night, impacting on the relaxation and enjoyment of Masters Games patrons who come from all around the world to enjoy this special week of Alice Springs hospitality.
In previous Masters Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies patrons have had the usual choice of beer, wine and spirit mixes.
Licensing has also only issued one liquor licence for these two events, which has meant that the local Apex club has been forced to pull out. The Alice Springs Golf Club is the only club that has been issued a licence to serve alcohol at the opening and closing ceremonies.
This is just the start of what the Gunner Government has in store for liquor restrictions in Alice Springs.
In the coming months we will see further restrictions to how much we can buy and when we can buy it.
The Gunner Government has no consideration or care as to how these tough liquor restrictions impact on the whole town – our economy, our tourism and the success of our major events.
These restriction on the Masters Games are not targeting the problem drinkers.
Welcome to the Nanny state.
The question has to be asked, will similar liquor restrictions be introduced into Darwin. I very much doubt it.
Robyn Lambley MLA
Independent Member for Araluen
2 Comments (starting with the most recent)
How Crazy!View Comment
The Masters Games is about people enjoying a drink with their sporting colleagues whatever culture they may come from.
People are playing sport so are not intending to get blind drunk (they have a sporting commitment to fulfill) but enjoy a couple of drinks with people who come to Alice every two years for a fun time!
I can’t believe that this is happening.
I’ll be telling my friends let’s not even go to the ceremonies and go elsewhere, especially as we don’t drink beer!
This will not go down well for so many people who are paying big money to fly here, pay accommodation costs, participate, contribute to our economy while here and are returning to Alice Springs because they had such a fun time previously.
Is this an NT Goverment decision? As you are ridiculous if this is the case!
Maybe the Chief Minister of the NT is suffering from early dementia because he has lost the plot or he has something against Alice Springs (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).View Comment