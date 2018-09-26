Wowser games?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir –The NT Government is hell bent on destroying two of the greatest events in Alice Springs, the Masters Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The Government intends to restrict the sale of alcohol at these two events to ONLY light and mid strength beer.

This mean if you drink wine or spirits you are in for a dry night, impacting on the relaxation and enjoyment of Masters Games patrons who come from all around the world to enjoy this special week of Alice Springs hospitality.

In previous Masters Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies patrons have had the usual choice of beer, wine and spirit mixes.

Licensing has also only issued one liquor licence for these two events, which has meant that the local Apex club has been forced to pull out. The Alice Springs Golf Club is the only club that has been issued a licence to serve alcohol at the opening and closing ceremonies.

This is just the start of what the Gunner Government has in store for liquor restrictions in Alice Springs.

In the coming months we will see further restrictions to how much we can buy and when we can buy it.

The Gunner Government has no consideration or care as to how these tough liquor restrictions impact on the whole town – our economy, our tourism and the success of our major events.

These restriction on the Masters Games are not targeting the problem drinkers.

Welcome to the Nanny state.

The question has to be asked, will similar liquor restrictions be introduced into Darwin. I very much doubt it.

Robyn Lambley MLA

Independent Member for Araluen