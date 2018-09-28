Major Business Group discloses members, draws fire

Member for Stuart Scott McConnell (pictured) says he is opposed to a proposal for a Federal prison in Alice Springs proposed by the Major Business Group.
“I’m all for advocacy and there are many business opportunities in Central Australia, but I was concerned by their first pitch for a Federal Prison,” says Mr McConnell.
“I think we have to have a vision for what we want our community to look like now and in the future. A Federal Prison would not be my starting point.”
Meanwhile the group, which says its members employ directly and indirectly over 1700 people in Alice Springs alone, has invested over $120m in capital over the past five years and has an annual turnover of more than $500m, has now disclosed its “inaugural” membership:
• Chairman David Batic, General Manager Alice Springs Airport.
• Craig Jervis, Chief Operating Officer Lasseter’s.
• Greg Boaz, Managing Director Boaz Group.
• Paul Graham, Managing Director AsBuild,
• Randle Walker, Chief Executive Officer Centrecorp.
• Steve Brouwer (Observer), Managing Director Brouwer Group.
One Comment (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
More information on the Boaz Group please. What businesses do they run? Have never heard of Greg Boaz around town.View Comment