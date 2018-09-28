Major Business Group discloses members, draws fire

Member for Stuart Scott McConnell (pictured) says he is opposed to a proposal for a Federal prison in Alice Springs proposed by the Major Business Group.

 

“I’m all for advocacy and there are many business opportunities in Central Australia, but I was concerned by their first pitch for a Federal Prison,” says Mr McConnell.

 

“I think we have to have a vision for what we want our community to look like now and in the future. A Federal Prison would not be my starting point.”

 

Meanwhile the group, which says its members employ directly and indirectly over 1700 people in Alice Springs alone, has invested over $120m in capital over the past five years and has an annual turnover of more than $500m, has now disclosed its “inaugural” membership:

 

• Chairman David Batic, General Manager Alice Springs Airport.

 

• Craig Jervis, Chief Operating Officer Lasseter’s.

 

• Greg Boaz, Managing Director Boaz Group.

 

• Paul Graham, Managing Director AsBuild,

 

• Randle Walker, Chief Executive Officer Centrecorp.

 

• Steve Brouwer (Observer), Managing Director Brouwer Group.

 

 

 

Posted: September 28, 2018 at 9:44 am

  1. Frank G
    Posted September 28, 2018 at 10:40 am

    More information on the Boaz Group please. What businesses do they run? Have never heard of Greg Boaz around town.

