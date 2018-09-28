Tony Abbott sent packing on his first Aboriginal envoy trip

Former Prime Minister turned special envoy to Aboriginal Australia was forced out of Borroloola this week after facing heated criticism from parents, educators and elders during his first visit to the community in his new role, according to a media release from the community.
It says it was angered “by Abbott’s hypocrisy, cutting millions from community based services while Indigenous Affairs Minister, and his vision for assimilation through education and punitive policies linking attendance rates to welfare payments.
“Parents, elders and school council members challenged Abbott over his comments that Aboriginal children should not only speak English first, but think in English too, and attempts to force failed direct instruction policies on the school.”
Gadrian Hoosan, a parent and school council member quoted in the release, told Mr Abbott he was not welcome in the community since intervention policies ripped out community funding leaving residents worse off, while denying much needed new housing and basic services.
“He looked like he couldn’t wait to get out of there when we all started bailing up on him.
“He picked the wrong community to try and bully. We have a strong school here and strong families. He’ll be having nightmares tonight. We told him we don’t want him as our envoy.”
@ Psuedo Guru (Posted September 28, 2018 at 8:12 am): “65,000 years and still dependent” – well, given that British colonisation of Australia commenced 230 years ago and pushed its way across the continent over the subsequent century or more, would you care to explain upon whom were Australia’s indigenous people dependent upon for the remaining 64,770 years plus?View Comment
And as for anyone planning “200 years ahead,” well, good luck because history shows that all attempts for planning ahead for even a matter of a decade or two invariably proves wildly off the mark.
Want an example? In 1970 experts predicted Alice Springs would reach a population of 50,000 by the year 1990. That gradually changed to reaching that population target by the turn of the century. By the early 1990s that idea had well and truly fallen by the wayside.
Yep, I’m watching this space.
65,000 years and still dependent. China plans 200 years ahead. Watch this Space.View Comment