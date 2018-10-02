Indecent assault witnesses sought

Police are calling for witnesses of an alleged indecent assault in Alice Springs yesterday.

Around 6:45pm a teenager was walking along Bloomfield Street when it is alleged she was approached by a man who grabbed her. The girl yelled out, causing the man to let go of her and she ran from the area.

The man is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, 180cm tall, around 25-years-old with a shaved head and no facial hair. The man was wearing a grey coloured t-shirt, dark shorts and black and white sneakers.

Police are appealing to witnesses are asked to ring 131 444 or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

– Police report